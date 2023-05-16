ADVERTISEMENT

The IWSC is heading to Margaret River

Image Christian Fletcher.

This summer, the International Wines and Spirit Competition (IWSC) is bringing its international awards to Western Australia, in partnership with the Margaret River Wine Association.

The IWSC is delighted to announce it will be taking a panel of international experts to Margaret River to judge local wines ‘in situ’ in August. The IWSC’s same stringent judging process will take place, but producers will benefit from a more convenient, local delivery and the opportunity to bring their wines to the global stage.

“We are thrilled to be taking our international awards to Australia this year. We have seen the success our immersive judging has had in other countries, including Georgia, Turkey and South Africa, and are sure to see the same triumph in Margaret River in Australia,” IWSC’s CEO, Christelle Guibert said.

“Both the IWSC and Margaret River’s wines’ history date back over 50 years, and we look forward to joining forces and sharing these world-class wines with our community.”

Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland said she was excited to have retailers, sommeliers and key media from the IWSC coming to Margaret River.

“We believe judging Margaret River wines in Margaret River will immerse the IWSC judges in the region, giving them lasting impressions, as well as providing our winemakers an opportunity to meet and create relationships with key buyers and influencers,” she said.

“Partnering with the IWSC will help us showcase some of the best wines from our beautiful region to wine industry professionals and wine drinkers through a program of events and publicity of the awarded wines.”

The team of international judges will be fully immersed in the region as they join local Australian judging experts. Members of the judging panel will be announced in the following weeks. The judging will take place from 29 August and results will be announced the following week on 4 September.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!