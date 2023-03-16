ADVERTISEMENT

Voyager Estate improve IWCA member status

Reporting by Harrison Davies. Photo by Thom

Margaret River based Voyager Estate has taken the next step in improving its sustainability credentials by achieving silver membership status with International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA).

IWCA is a collaborative working group of wineries committed to reducing carbon emissions across the global wine industry.

Members at the silver level commit to becoming net zero by 2050 across Scopes 1-3 and have completed a minimum baseline third-party-verified greenhouse gas emissions inventory.

While Voyager Estate is not the only Australian winery to have signed on to be a part of IWCA, they have achieved the highest status amongst the winery collective.

Michelle McManus, Head of Sustainability at Voyager Estate said the winery had worked hard to improve their sustainability credentials and achieve this status.

“We are thrilled to have achieved Silver membership of International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), a testament to years of commitment and action on energy efficiency, fuel reductions and a range of other activities across our business,” McManus said.

“With an audited carbon emissions baseline, we are committed to reducing our emissions by 35% by 2030.

“We are excited to be working alongside other wineries who are also working towards a lower emissions future.”

A spokesperson for IWCA congratulated Voyager Estate on their accomplishment and urged other wineries in Australia to follow suit.

“Voyager Estate has made sustainability a core mission for decades. The winery’s achievement of IWCA Silver level is a reflection of their dedicated efforts to measure and reduce their emissions and champion climate action in the industry,” they said.

