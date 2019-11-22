Vinsafe leads the way in global growth of canned wine category

An Australian pioneer of the wine in a can category, Barokes Wines, is pushing forward with the growth of its Vinsafe licensing business.

Barokes was the first to successfully can wine by commercialising its Vinsafe technology in 2002.

Vinsafe is used to produce its own range of award winning wines in a can and also licenses its wine in a can packaging system to other wine producers.

A number of Australian and New Zealand wine producers are currently using the Vinsafe technology to successfully can their own wines.

All Vinsafe products carry the Vinsafe logo printed on the cans, wraps and cartons to allow consumers to distinguish Vinsafe canned wines that are produced to a benchmark quality standard

Barokes wines have been awarded in excess of 400 medals at international wine competitions against bottled wines.

As part of its comprehensive R&D and technical library spanning over two decades, Barokes enters aged stock into wine competitions to assess performance.

Over 230 medals were awarded to Barokes aged stock, including 23 major medals – trophies, platinum, gold and best of class.

Twelve medals were awarded to Barokes wines 4‐5 years post canning and 44 medals were awarded to wines two years post canning.