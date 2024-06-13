TWE integrates ‘Global Revenue Growth’ function within Treasury Premium Brands

TWE chief executive officer Tim Ford. Image courtesy Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) today announced the integration of its Global Revenue Growth (GRG) function into the organisation’s Premium Brands (TPB) Division in a move to unlock growth opportunities for its priority premium brands, strengthen innovation, deepen engagement with consumers and customer partners and increase operating efficiencies within the Premium business.

TWE’s GRG was established in 2023 under the leadership of Angus Lilley, global chief revenue growth officer, responsible for driving enterprise-wide revenue opportunities, including growth plans for current and future global brands, enterprise-wide innovation development, and enhancing consumer understanding across TWE.

TWE CEO Tim Ford said that bringing the GRG team together with TPB would unlock future opportunities for the strong consumer brands within the Premium business.

“When you consider our Premium portfolio, this is a unique offering with an unrivalled global footprint and brands that resonate strongly with consumers. Integrating our GRG capabilities within TPB, will enhance our ability to strengthen these brands, foster cutting-edge innovation and deepen our engagement with consumers and customer partners.”

As a result of combining the two groups, Peter Neilson, managing director TPB will leave TWE after 12 years with the business to pursue new career opportunities.

“We thank Peter for his significant contributions made to TWE during his time. His focused leadership has resulted in a robust portfolio of brands and strong market positions for TWE, and the TPB team to build on,” said Ford.

Angus Lilley, previously global chief revenue growth officer, will assume the position of managing director TPB. Prior to taking on this role, Lilley has had a successful career at TWE holding numerous commercial leadership roles including global chief marketing officer and TPB’s general manager of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on his appointment Lilley said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to leverage the breadth and depth of experience from my prior roles in TWE to lead the amazing portfolio of TPB brands, working closely with the incredibly strong TPB team based around the world.”

