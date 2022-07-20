ADVERTISEMENT

Giesen Group leads premium alcohol-removed wine category

Image courtesy Giesen Group

Giesen 0% of New Zealand has reported a 454 per cent growth in shipments to the US in fiscal year 2022. Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc continues to lead the premium tier (priced over US$12) for non-alcoholic wines in the US.

The strong business performance highlights growing consumer demand for quality alcohol-removed wines, driven by US wine drinkers seeking lower-calorie, non-alcoholic options that match healthy lifestyle preferences.

Non-alcoholic wine sales are up 22% over the last financial year, according to NielsenIQ Panel, with average consumer spending per non-alcohol bottle up 18% over the same period. Nielsen further reports that 66% percent of millennials are actively working to lower their alcohol intake. 56% of millennials consider themselves “mindful drinkers” and also purchase alcoholic wine, beer or spirits.

Most recently, online beverage marketplace Drizly announced that the 4th of July weekend 2022 saw nearly twice as many non-alcoholic wine and beer sales as compared to 2021.

Giesen Group has responded to the popularity of their Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc with the release of three new alcohol-removed wines in spring 2022, and a fourth coming in fall 2022.

“Giesen 0% growth is not only outpacing the non-alcohol wine category in the US but is setting new standards for premium quality non-alcoholic offerings globally,” President Mark Giordano of Giesen Group importer Pacific Highway Wines said.

“Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc is the number one selling non-alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc in the US and Giesen 0% Rosé is the number two selling non-alcoholic Rosé. We anticipate a continued fast pace and exciting success with the rest of the line extension over the coming months.”

Giesen Group Chief Winemaker Duncan Shouler said it was an opportunity to show consumers that craft and premium alcohol-removed wine are available in many styles.

“Wine lovers should not have to compromise on taste, so we’re using our 40 years of winemaking experience to make a great quality wine first, then gently removing alcohol using innovative spinning cone technology,” he said.

“Our new Rosé and Pinot Grigio deliver the bright, fresh flavours consumers crave – and our Premium Red Blend expands our offering with a fruity style with great structure.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!