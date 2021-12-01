Vinomofo announces acquisition of food and wine events company Revel

Justin Dry and Dan Sims. Image courtesy Vinomofo

Online wine retailer Vinomofo announced it has acquired Melbourne based business Revel, the creators of global food and wine events including Pinot Palooza, and the Mould Cheese Festival and Collective.

Vinomofo CEO, Paul Edginton, said both Vinomofo and Revel were forward thinking, innovative businesses that had laid the foundation for success but recognised additional future business growth can come from businesses innovating their offers to better meet customer’s needs.

“As our customer base grows year on year, we are seeing demand for a more extensive offering, with tactile, engaging, fun experiences at the top of the must-have list,” said Paul.

“The recent news to acquire Revel further builds our capabilities to continue meeting the growing needs of our customers who love wine, food and the adventure of experiencing it all.”

Edginton said the time was right to investigate opportunities that would develop a deeper customer connection by offering services that enhance their online wine offer.

“Over the last 18 months, the team at Revel successfully navigated a path through the pandemic with innovation, adaptation and sheer determination,” he said.

“We’ve watched as they cultivated their offering and remained dedicated to ‘creating remarkable experiences that people could love and learn from’. As a similarly savvy company, we saw that and admired what they achieved.”

Vinomofo Cofounder Justin Dry said customers could expect to see Vinomofo and Revel adapt and evolve.

“The team at Revel – they get us. They get what we do. There’s a familiarity, mutual respect, and shared passion for creating remarkable experiences,” Dry said.

“It’s our shared ethos that has us excited and working on new, exciting projects that will be launched next year. Dan Sims and Revel are industry legends – an industry we are so proud to be a part of.

“2022 is going to be nothing short of epic. Watch this space.”

Revel founder Dan Sims said the acquisition was a coming together of two great entrepreneurial minds in the Australian wine industry.

“Justin and I have been talking about collaborating for a number of years now and in many ways, this partnership really does make sense,” Sims explained.

“I’ve always had a huge respect for him personally, what Vinomofo do, and have achieved and I’m just so excited to work with the team and directly with Justin on some new and cool projects outside of our individual brands.

“For Revel, I’m excited that it gives us the ability to realise the multiple event brand’s true potential and combine our large and diverse audiences.”

Sims has over two decades experience in the wine industry; winning the Inaugural Sommelier of the Year at The Aged Good Food Guide in 2008, as well as numerous other awards including Best Digital Wine Communicator in 2018 by the Wine Communicators of Australia.

He said he has no intention of stepping away from the business.

“This is a huge opportunity for our team and our customers alike as we tap into the incredible business and audience Vinomofo has built over the years. Not just with the current suite of events and initiatives we’ve created, but with new opportunities that will give them access to even more great times and connections,” concluded Sims.

The deal will see the entire Revel team remain with the company. The acquisition brings together two great minds of the Australian wine industry in Dan Sims and Justin Dry, with the shared goal of making great wine (and artisan cheese) accessible to all people.

