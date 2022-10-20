ADVERTISEMENT

TWE announces completion of Château Lanessan acquisition

Image courtesy Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) confirmed the completion of its majority acquisition of Château Lanessan, one of the oldest estates in Bordeaux, France.

The acquisition is the latest step in bolstering Penfolds multi-regional luxury wine portfolio, doubling the existing production capacity for Penfolds in France.

The purchase includes 390 hectares of land with 80 hectares of Haut-Médoc-appellated vineyards planted with typical Bordeaux varieties of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot, the historic Château Lanessan designed by renowned Bordeaux architect Henri Duphot and built in 1878, Château Lachesnaye designed by architect Louis-Michel Garros in 1883, as well as the winery and ancillary buildings.

The property was founded by Bordeaux wine merchant Jean Delbos in 1793, with 9 generations of the Bouteiller family serving as its custodians.

Reinforcing TWE’s multi-regional sourcing strategy, the acquisition also enhances Penfolds position as a global luxury brand.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Bouteiller family and winemakers to enhance the Château’s production capability and reputation for quality wine, while also deepening our relationships with the local Bordeaux community,” Managing Director of Penfolds Tom King said.

“The region’s winemaking traditions complement the quality and innovation that Penfolds is known for, and we have ambitious plans to invest in the historic property and welcome wine lovers to experience the region’s unique winemaking traditions.”

“The majority acquisition of Château Lanessan is an exciting addition to the Treasury Wine Estates portfolio in Europe. Increasing our production capacity with such an historic site will support our future growth plans as we respond to consumer demand for wines across our portfolio of brands, including Penfolds,” Kerrin Petty, Chief Supply Officer for Treasury Wine Estates, said.

“Avec ce projet je suis serein, rassuré par les qualités humaines rencontrées chez TWE, confiant dans leur vision d’avenir pour Lanessan” (“With this project I am peaceful, reassured by the human qualities met at TWE, confident in their vision of the future for Lanessan),” A spokesperson from the Bouteiller family said.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!