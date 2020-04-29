Villa Maria voted as New Zealand’s most trusted wine brand

Villa Maria Estate has been voted as the Reader’s Digest ‘Most Trusted New Zealand Wine Brand’ for 2020.

It is the third time in the last five years the family-owned New Zealand winery has won the award.

For the 21st year, Reader’s Digest has approached New Zealand consumers asking their opinions on what brands of products and services are important to them.

In 2020, more than 1,400 New Zealanders were interviewed to decide on winners in each of the Most Trusted categories.

Reader’s Digest state that cost, quality and desirability of brands and their products or services are all important factors for consumers.

Villa Maria’s CEO Justin Liddell said this award was a great reinforcement of consumers’ affinity for Villa Maria.

“We are New Zealand family-owned and have been part of the Kiwi wine lover’s repertoire for almost 60 years, and this is something we’re immensely proud of,” Liddell said.

“This trust in the brand suggests consumers will continue to turn to Villa Maria for world-class wines fitting for all occasions for many years to come.”

Villa Maria has been New Zealand’s most awarded winery for over 40 years and this accolade comes just weeks after being named one of the World’s Most Admired Wine Brands and the highest-ranking New Zealand winery by Drinks International.

