Tokyo visit strengthens a trusted trading partnership

Lead representatives from the Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group’s member organisations (L-R): Hort Innovation general manager industry service and delivery Andrew Francey, Dairy Australia manager director David Nation, Seafood Industry Australia chair Catherine Sayer, Wine Australia chief executive officer Dr Martin Cole and MLA managing director Michael Crowley. Image courtesy Wine Australia

While global trade faces uncertain times, the focus was all about reinforcing long-term trusted trading partnerships at the Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group’s market access programs in Japan earlier this month.

Wine Australia joined forces with Dairy Australia, Hort Innovation, Meat & Livestock Australia and Seafood Industry Australia in a series of market and trade events in Tokyo on 9 April to strengthen the partnership of one of Australia’s oldest and most trusted trading partners.

Japan is Australia’s ninth largest market for wine by value, importing 11.3 million litres for a total value of $45 million, and the third largest market for Australian agriculture.

Wine Australia CEO Dr Martin Cole said it was good timing to be in Japan to strengthen relationships with a critical, trusted trading partner for Australia.

“The best part about the events in Tokyo was the warm reception we received, especially given the current global trade environment with all the uncertainty,” Dr Cole said.

“There was a really good joined-up discussion at the functions about the importance of the long-term, strategic, symbiotic partnership we have with Japan.

“Our food ingredients go into Japan’s food manufacturing, it’s counter-seasonal so complimentary to what we grow in Australia, and the Japanese are investing capital into Australian agriculture.

“From a wine perspective, the diversification piece is also really important. Given the experience we have had in the past few years following tariffs imposed, then removed, by China and now the United States, market diversification is critical.”

Japan is the sixth high-value export market targeted by the Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group, which has developed a series of in-market activities to build trade contacts, deepen bilateral trade relationships and increase opportunities for Australian producers.

The Collaboration Group started the day with a roundtable discussion with trade, agriculture and embassy officials on trade and market access between Australia and Japan.

This was followed by individual workshops showcasing the quality and versatility of Australian produce to Japanese customers. Wine Australia held a workshop highlighting the diversity of Australian wine to a room packed with 60 importers, retailers, wholesalers and restaurateurs.

“A local sommelier showcased eight wines, which gave us the opportunity to educate the group about the quality offering we have more broadly, from the traditional to the new varieties,” Dr Cole said.

The day culminated in a press conference, a networking event and the Taste the Wonders of Australia Gala Dinner. More than 120 food and trade industry representatives including CEOs of major retailers and wholesalers, importers, restaurants and food services attended the networking event, including Australia’s Ambassador to Japan, Justin Hayhurst, Agriculture Counsellor James Strachan, and Austrade’s North East Asia General Manager Elizabeth Cox.

The congregation experienced a night of Australia’s premium food and wine, and the chance to speak directly to those behind the fine produce, with discussions continuing well into the night.

The days following saw visits to local retail and wine markets to further understand Japanese consumer trends.

The Australia Food and Wine Collaboration Group’s market activities in Japan follow similar export and trade development activities in Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan over the past three years, in what has become an important relationship and brand building exercise for Team Australia.

“These events are such a great platform to talk about joint opportunities across food and wine,” Dr Cole said.

“Each organisation has the chance to do their own thing with the individual workshops, and then we all come together for networking and to talk about what’s working well and where there are opportunities.”

The investment by the Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group is supported by an Agriculture Trade and Market Access Cooperation (ATMAC) grant. The Collaboration Group’s next market focus is Malaysia later this year.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!