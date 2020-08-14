Video: The Barossa’s new regional wine vault promises perfection, aged

As part of The Barossa Cellar’s development, a 3,000 bottle underground, climate-controlled wine vault has been constructed to house some of the region’s best drops.

The site also houses a 252m2 cellar which can hold over 80,000 bottles of wine, varying in size from standard 750ml bottles and even some of the extravagantly-sized 9-litre ‘Salmanazars’.

The vault and cellar were brought into life by The Barossa Cellar Committee and Barons of the Barossa in the hopes that the facility will become a hub for the region to show off its full potential.

Watch the full video on the vault below!

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!