Wine brand promises to plant 1m2 of bushland for every bottle sold in April

L-R Andrew La Nauze, Louisa Rose, Carolyn Mcleod and Heather Fraser from Hill-Smith Family Estates. Image courtesy Hill-Smith Family Estates

In celebration of Earth Day on 22nd April, Hill-Smith Family Estates-owned winery Oxford Landing will increase the amount of bushland planted with every bottle of its One to One wine sold throughout the month.

Launched in 2023, the One to One collection of wines is aimed at environmentally-conscious wine consumers, and a partnership with Greenfleet sees funds raised for every case of One to One wine sold being used to regenerate 1m2 of native bushland.

For the month of April, this will be increased significantly, with 1m2 of bushland planted per bottle sold.

“At Oxford Landing Estates, we understand the importance of preserving our planet for future generations,” said winemaker Andrew La Nauze. “Through the One to One campaign, we aim to make a tangible and positive impact on the environment by planting vegetation in areas that need it most.”

Since launching the One to One collection of wines in 2023, the first One to One Bushland on Dja Dja Wurrung Country in Central Victoria has been completed. Greenfleet is now working to restore a site at Ledcourt, adjacent to the northern part of the Grampians National Park in Victoria. With some remnant native vegetation already present on the site, Greenfleet will work to restore the cleared areas and bolster the existing ecosystems with ground cover species. This project is playing an important role in restoring endangered temperate woodlands and enhancing biodiversity, while also supporting the values of Traditional Owners.

“It is thanks to the support of organisations like Oxford Landing that Greenfleet can continue enabling Australians to protect our climate,” said Greenfleet chief executive officer Wayne Wescott.

“As an organisation, Oxford Landing takes an innovative approach to protecting our climate. We’ve worked together to restore ecosystems since 2021 and are thrilled to continue our positive impact through their One to One wine and Earth Month campaign in April.”

Earth Day is officially celebrated on 22nd April each year and has become a global movement dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.

“Environmental stewardship and sustainable practices go beyond our winemaking. It’s about our community, its people and future generations,” said La Nauze.

“In turn, healthy and biodiverse vineyards reward us with balanced and expressive wines.”

The Greenfleet partnership aims to raise awareness about the importance of reforestation and encourage consumers to make environmentally conscious choices.

Throughout the month of April, consumers can support Earth Day by purchasing bottles of Oxford Landing’s One to One wine at participating Dan Murphy’s stores around the country.

