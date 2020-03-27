Video Callout: Show us it’s business as usual

At Winetitles Media, we know the grape and wine industry doesn’t stop, it’s hard at work getting everything in order for vintage 2020.

That’s why we want to show the rest of the world that COVID-19 isn’t stopping us.

We are calling out to our nation’s winegrowers and producers to send us a short clip showing you hard at work in the vineyard and the winery.

We’re putting together a video to let everybody know that it’s business as usual for our resilient grape and wine community!

Submit your two-minute clips, in landscape orientation, here (via WeTransfer – max file size 2GB) and address them to either Grapegrower & Winemaker:

**Please ensure your clips are stable and not too shaky.