Urgent callout for more wine

Image courtesy Australian-Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce (SA)

Demand for South Australian Wine Connect 24 Master Class tastings in Vietnam has forced organisers to make urgent calls for additional wine stock to be shipped in from other cities in Asia and from Australia.

“The strong interest is welcomed,” said David Dean, president of the Australian-Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce (SA) [AVCC]. “However, registrations for 263 attendees for the industry tastings in Ho Chi Minh City and HaNoi for shiraz and cabernet sauvignon have forced us to make calls for additional stock.”

Wine Connect 24 was developed to promote South Australia wine sales to Vietnam, explained Dean.

“The opportunities are here and they are real,” he said. “Local wholesalers and distributors are behind the program with more than 440 industry and consumers expected for Master Classes, workshops and tastings events at the Caravelle Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City from 15 to 17 April and the Dolce Hotel in Hanoi on 18 and 19 April.”

Guy Adams from Metala Wines, one of the 11 South Australian wineries participating in South Australian Wine Connect 24, said he and his daughter Emily were using the event as a growth platform.

“Earlier this year we shipped to Vietnam a container of Metala and Killibinbin wines – reds and whites – and sales have been solid. An additional container of 12,000 bottles of mixed wines is being prepared for shipping in August.”

Guy added that building sales will require a stronger distribution model and ongoing support for Metala as a brand.

“We remain committed to the longer term, which requires developing relationships and building trust.”

Metala hosted its own private tastings and events for about 40 trade buyers and influencers during the past week. These activities co-joined with South Australian Wine Connect 24.

Participating wineries in South Australian Wine Connect 24 include Turkey Flat, First Drop and Sorby Adams from the Barossa; the Coonawarra is represented by Ottelia Innes, HighBank and Metala Wines at Langhorne Creek; Paracombe and Armstrong Wines in the Adelaide Hills; Mitolo in McLaren Vale; Betty’s Choice, and Maison Blue wines.

The program for SA Wine Connect 2024 includes networking and buyer visit initiatives in HoChiMinh City and HaNoi as well as Master Class wine tasting events.

