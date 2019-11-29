Vickery Wines: new release, new winemaker

Vickery Wines has released its first ever Reserve range following the 2017 vintages in the Watervale and Eden Valley regions.

The old master of Australian Riesling, John Vickery, has dedicated his career to producing Rieslings that both age well and have maximum flavour.

The two Reserve wines have been made from small parcels from Chris and Anthony Koerner’s ‘G6 Block’ in Watervale and Ben Zander’s ‘Kosi Block’ in Eden Valley.

Alongside the Reserves are the 2019 releases of Vickery’s White Label Watervale and Eden Valley Rieslings.

This 2019 vintage is the first to be produced under the guidance of Keeda Zilm who has formally assumed

Despite the challenges of a low-yielding 2019 vintage, both wines exhibit distinctive regional character, beautiful varietal flavours and reflect John Vickery’s Riesling winemaking ethos.

Zilm joined the winemaking team in 2018 alongside John Vickery and Phil Lehmann, following 16 years at O’Leary Walker Wines in the Clare Valley where she has overseen the fruit intake of every Vickery Watervale Riesling since the first vintage in 2014.

Zilm was appointed to ensure that John’s Riesling winemaking methods and knowledge will be preserved and passed on for generations to come.