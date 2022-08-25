ADVERTISEMENT

Mayfield Vineyard release wines under new guardianship

Photo by Pip Farquharson.

The historic Mayfield Vineyard, located in Orange, has released a range of new wines since the property was purchased by the Eastham family in 2021.

The history of Mayfield dates to 1813 when the explorer William Charles Wentworth become one of the first Europeans to cross the Blue Mountains. He was subsequently granted the ‘Mayfield’ property as thanks from the Governor of NSW.

Mayfield later passed into the ownership of Thomas Icely, before being sold to William Tom, who discovered the first payable gold in Australia at nearby Ophir in 1851. The property grew and prospered under various custodians before the Thomas family purchased the property in 1998 and planted its first vineyard.

In 2021 Mayfield was acquired by the Eastham Family who later acquired the adjoining vineyard, reuniting the original Mayfield property and the new range of wines celebrates the first release since the property was brought back together.

“We are excited to be releasing these wines having spent considering time reinvigorating the vineyard,” said viticulturist and director Charles Simons. “The wines are made in a modern style with a view to highlight the vineyard and its elevation.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!