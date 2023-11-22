ADVERTISEMENT

Blueprint launched for Riverland wine industry’s road to recovery

Image source: Riverland Wine LinkedIn

Riverland Wine launched the Riverland Wine Industry Blueprint yesterday, setting a path forward for the region’s recovery from challenging economic and environmental conditions. Developed with the support of Riverland Wine, the SA Government, Wine Australia and Wine Grape Council of SA, the blueprint aims to ensure the sustainability of the Riverland wine industry into the future.

In addition to the $100,000 funding support provided for the development of the 10-year blueprint, the State Government yesterday announced further support for the Riverland wine industry following the challenges faced with oversupply of red wine grapes, global reduction of alcohol consumption and market access supply chain disruptions, committing to spend $200,000 over two years to support industry to implement the blueprint’s recommendations.

In his forward to the blueprint, Dr Darren Oemcke, independent chair of Riverland Wine, explained how the blueprint intends to tackle challenges facing the Riverland wine industry.

“This Blueprint envisages a smaller grape growing base and a difficult period of transition back into balanced stock levels. But it also envisages a vibrant, thriving wine region that consists of both high-volume production and premium production. It envisages a period working together with like-minded government and industry bodies to cushion the impacts of the current sector conditions whilst we build towards a region that produces great wine and tourism experiences, is highly adaptive and agile in delivering products that meet changing market needs.”

The blueprint outlines the need to build the Riverland’s reputation globally as a wine region amongst domestic and international consumers and trade customers. This will be important to draw attention to existing experiences and to attract new investment to the region.

The Five Priorities of the Riverland Wine Industry Blueprint: Priority 1 – A rapid transition to more sustainable production levels Priority 2 – Becoming an adaptable wine region responding to trends and filling market gaps Priority 3 – Developing and promoting a meaningful regional identity Priority 4 – Developing passionate leaders and a skilled workforce Priority 5 – Supporting agile wine businesses that are sustainable and profitable

“By working together, industry and government have come up with this strategic plan to ensure a return to sustainable and profitable grape and wine production in the region,” said Lyndall Rowe, executive officer at Riverland Wine.

“This blueprint will assist the Riverland wine industry as it continues to deal with ongoing challenging conditions and navigates its way through changes to improve productivity and ensure sustainability of the sector over the next decade.”

Clare Scriven was equally hopeful that the blueprint could provide a path forward for the Riverland wine industry.

“Growers and producers in the Riverland wine region have been through what can only be described as one of the industry’s toughest periods,” said Scriven. “This investment will help support the region’s grape growers and winemakers to get on the road to recovery.

“We are committed to working in collaboration with the Riverland wine industry to help implement the recommendations identified in the blueprint as priorities, which is why I’m delighted to announce after initially funding the development of this blueprint we are now able to provide further funding for its application.”

There is an opportunity for the Riverland wine industry to fill gaps in the market by developing new and sustainable grape and wine products including more interesting varietal mixes, lighter style reds, more white wine, low and no alcohol wines and a range of environmentally friendly packaging options.

For more information and to view the blueprint, visit www.riverlandwine.com.au

