Updated Environmental Guidelines for the wine industry

A fully updated third edition of the Environmental Compliance Guidelines, created by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA), has been released.

The Guidelines help wineries and grapegrowers identify and comply with the myriad of State and Federal environmental legislative requirements relating to the vineyard, winery and cellar door.

“These Guidelines have been developed specifically for the South Australian wine industry. We know from feedback they are a valuable resource, helping wine businesses to simplify their compliance efforts and avoid fines and penalties,” said Brian Smedley, Chief Executive of SAWIA.

The 64-page Guidelines alert business owners and managers to the breadth of legislation that applies to wineries and grapegrowers and help them understand what legislation their businesses must comply with. The document also guides business owners through reporting and disclosure obligations.

“In addition, the Guidelines provide practical advice to assist wine businesses achieve best practice environmental management,” Mr Smedley said.

Following feedback from industry members, some new sections have been added including:

• Food Safety Management covering obligations under the Food Act and the Food Standards Code; and

• ‘Best practice’ information, currently focussed on climate change adaptation.

Other significant updates include newly-named sections on ‘Biosecurity’ and ‘Evaluation distances’ (previously ‘Buffer zones’) to reflect current terminology and regulatory changes.

The easy to use PDF document has hyperlinked references, which connect directly to relevant legislation, policies, documents, agencies, guidelines, codes and forms.

The Environmental Compliance Guidelines can be ordered by contacting SAWIA on (08) 8222 9277 or admin@winesa.asn.au

Click here for more information and the order form: tinyurl.com/yep4tdnw

