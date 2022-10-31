ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine becomes the 49th OIV Member State

The 30th of October 2022 will mark the return of Ukraine to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine, raising the number of Member States to 49.

Ukraine was an active member of the OIV from 1997 to 2008. As signatory of the Agreement of 3rd April 2001, the country has demanded its reintegration by the OIV by ratifying the Agreement last September 30th.

This procedure comes into force the 30th day following the deposit of this instrument by this State.

Ukraine has a vineyard surface area of 41.800 hectares, ranking the 31st country in the world and in 2021 produced 660.000 wine hectolitres. Its consumption rates increased slightly until the burst of war in 2022.

By becoming a member of the OIV, Ukraine will benefit from the information, cooperation and services of a network of around 1000 experts.

These links enable Ukraine to take part in the fundamental decisions concerning the evolution of the sector and to raise its voice by becoming one of the 49th decision-makers in such an important area.

The cooperation of Member states within the OIV is a key factor for better communication, more effective legislation and therefore more transparent and fruitful trade in the viti-vinicultural sector.

As a full Member State, Ukraine will participate in the 43rd World Congress of Vine and Wine and they will be represented at the General Assembly taking place on Friday 4th November in Ensenada, Baja California.

