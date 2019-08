TWE’s Carolyn Coon & Kristie Keyte talk women in the wine industry: AWITC interview series

At the recent Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC) held in South Australia, Winetitles conducted filmed interviews with several conference speakers.

In this video, we chat with Treasury Wine Estate’s Carolyn Coon & Kristie Keyte about the company’s workplace program TWEforShe, women in leadership, and workplace diversity.