Ana Viola listed as one of 50 most influential women in the wine industry

Ana Viola. Image courtesy Bodega Malma

Last Thursday it was announced that Ana Viola, owner and CEO of winery Bodega Malma in Patagonia, was listed as one of the 50 most influential women currently working in the beverage industry at the Women in Wine & Spirits Award (WINWSA).

The award is designed to recognise, connect, and honour women who have significantly shaped the wine and spirits sector.

This year’s theme of sustainability underscores the importance of environmental practices in the industry. And Viola was selected for her work on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The 2023 nominees represent a wide range of expertise and innovation, reflecting the latest trends in the drinks business. The list includes both well-known professionals and rising stars from nearly 14 countries and regions. Michelle Liu, the founder of WINWSA, emphasised that all nominees deserve recognition for their passion, determination, and innovation.

Viola, a proud mother of 2 teenagers, has a medical degree and is now studying to become an agricultural engineer. She has been CEO of Bodega Malma, and in 2022 also took on the role as president of the chamber of exporting wineries of Patagonia.

