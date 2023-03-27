ADVERTISEMENT

Tamburlaine function centre up in smoke

Reporting by Harrison Davies. Image Tamburlaine Wines

Hunter Valley based Tamburlaine was met by over 50 fire fighters last Thursday night when a fire broke out in their function centre.

Whilst no one was hurt, the blaze engulfed and destroyed the building.

Thankfully, the function centre was the only part of the property affected by the fire, with the cellar door, winery and warehouses left untouched.

Tamburlaine general manager Lou Davidson said she was grateful that nobody was hurt but that the damage to the property was still devastating.

“[It’s] business as usual, just obviously not for our poor brides that we’re contacting as we speak,” Davidson said.

“It was completely isolated to the function centre that sits in the top paddock. So it was destroyed, but nothing else was.

“Nobody was hurt. My husband and I were in the house 20 metres away and didn’t know anything until the place was already up [in flames].”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Davidson expected that lightening was the cause of the fire, as a storm was occurring that night and she recalled hearing a lightning strike prior to discovering the fire.

“We had lightning that afternoon, which knocked out our internet and printers and telephones in the main building. So we suspect it was probably lightning but we do have to wait until least an official report,” Davidson explained.

“Our wines are still be fermenting so they weren’t disturbed at all which was one relief for us.”

