Trophies awarded at the 2023 Orange Wine Show

Orange Wine Show trophy winners. Image courtesy Orange 360.

The results of the 2023 Orange Wine Show were announced at an exclusive industry lunch yesterday, showcasing the Orange region’s unique style.

Since its birth in the early 1980s, the modern Orange wine industry now has over 1500ha of winegrapes grown on some 80 vineyards. Over 40 wine labels are now available in the region.

Orange Wine Show chairman of judges, Adam Walls (Wine Selectors), spoke to the overall quality of the wines this year and the Orange Wine region as a whole.

“The step up in quality across the board is evident from last year to this year. The region’s passion, drive, and collaborative atmosphere is working and the results in the quality of wine are apparent,” said Walls.

“It’s an exciting time for the Orange region, in the industry Orange is often spoken about as a region with potential but from the results it’s evident that Orange has moved past that now and has come of age, continuously pushing the quality of wines through increased skill in the vineyard and technique in the winery itself.

“It’s exciting to bear witness to a region showing the rest of NSW and Australia what it’s capable of. I’ve been incredibly impressed at how the Orange Wine Region has come together to elevate the region, the collegiate approach to continually improving everything they do is impressive and working!”

Walls also spoke to the highlights of this year’s show.

“Similarly to last year, Orange Sparkling Wine is really bringing a focus back to the region on a national stage, the bottle aged Méthode Traditionnelle wines we saw were fabulous, a real standout, and very hard to inch out which one took the trophy from the golds that were given.

“Riesling was the same, the four golds we gave were a great representation of the style varieties the Orange region is showcasing. Chardonnay was another highlight, it’s clear a lot of winemakers have got the notion right in terms of when to pick, how to raise it in the winery, and treat it with care, putting fruit purity and intensity first and foremost. Pinot was very good and picked up some great feedback from the judges.

“The one thing that really shone through across the board would be the 21’ Vintage, especially in terms of Pinot, Chardonnay, and Shiraz, it was great to see those wines with a couple of years of bottle age still looking radiant, fresh, and bright.”

For those looking to stock their cellar, Walls gave a few tips on what to look out for.

“From a consumer point of view, if you haven’t stocked your cellar with 21’ Vintage Orange Wines that would be my suggestion, particularly Pinot, Chardonnay and Shiraz”. Sparkling too represents great value for consumers, Orange provides world-class fizz at accessible prices and for those houses that are game enough and have the ability to age Cuvee’s, they are fabulous drinking.”

2023 Orange Wine Show Trophies Best Wine of the Show Swinging Bridge 2021 William J. Shiraz Best White Wine of the Show Printhie 2022 Topography Chardonnay Best Red Wine of the Show Swinging Bridge 2021 William J. Shiraz Most Successful Exhibitor of the Show Swinging Bridge Wines Wine of Provenance Philip Shaw Wines Chardonnay 2022, 2015, 2012 Best Single Vineyard Robert Stein 2023 Half Dry Riesling Special Chairman’s Award Canobolas Wines 2022 Chardonnay Best Sparkling Colmar Estate 2015 Chardonnay Pinot Noir Best Riesling Robert Stein 2023 Half Dry Riesling Best Sauvignon Blanc Mayfield Vineyard 2023 Sophie’s Godmother Sauvignon Blanc Best Young Chardonnay Printhie 2022 Topography Chardonnay Best Older Chardonnay Swinging Bridge 2021 Caldwell Lane Chardonnay Best Pinot Gris/Grigio Angullong 2023 Pinot Gris Best Bordeaux (Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon & blends thereof) Ross Hill 2022 Isabelle Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot Best Pinot Noir Swinging Bridge 2021 Hill Park Pinot Noir Best Shiraz Swinging Bridge 2021 William J. Shiraz Best Cabernet Sauvignon Tamburlaine Organic Wines 2022 Reserve Orange Cabernet Sauvignon Best Mature Red Tamburlaine Organic Wines 2018 Orange Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Best Red Variety or Blend Angullong 2022 Fossil Hill Barbera Cellar Door of the Year Ross Hill Wines Vigneron of the Year Mark Pengilly

