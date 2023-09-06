ADVERTISEMENT

New trophies up for grabs at Marlborough Wine Show

Yealands Estate. Image courtesy New Zealand Winegrowers Inc.

Entries are open for the 2023 Marlborough Wine Show, providing an opportunity for Marlborough wine producers to benchmark their wines against others in the region. Three new trophies are up for the taking this year, with a champion wine awarded for three subregions: Wairau Valley, the Southern Valleys, and Awatere & South Marlborough.

“The Marlborough Wine Show, sponsored by QuayConnect, is unique in the fact that it evaluates Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in sub-classes of Marlborough’s three main subregions,” said Marfell.

“This year, we will announce a champion wine from each of the subregions, and they will be eligible for champion wine of the show. It will be great to recognise the amazing diversity of wine styles and terroir that we have here in Marlborough.”

The Champion Low Alcohol Wine trophy will also return this year.

“The lifestyle category that is low alcohol wines is growing in engagement from both consumers and producers, and we would like to celebrate the significant innovation that is happening in this area here in Marlborough,” said Marfell.

In total, there will be 23 trophies up for contention including the Champion Wine of the Show, The Legacy Award, The Coterie Wine of Provenance, and the Best Organic Wine trophies.

Alternate Style Sauvignon Blanc will continue to be judged as a class of its own, celebrating the diversity of Marlborough wines.

Entries are open now at www.marlboroughwineshow.com, and close on 20 September.

Judging will take place behind closed doors from October 18-20 at Marlborough Events Centre.

Trophies will then be awarded at the Marlborough Wine Celebration on the evening of November 17.

The evening will be a celebration of 50 years since the beginning of the modern Marlborough wine industry, and will bring together passionate grapegrowers, winemakers, industry suppliers, scientists, and pioneers.

One of those pioneers will receive the Marlborough Wine Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

Judges for the 2023 show are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!