Trentham Estate continues to support life on the Murray

Trentham Estate is proud to announce its continued commitment to water conservation and wetland restoration, through a new partnership with the Murray Darling Wetlands Working Group Ltd.

Trentham Estate has long strived to provide support to localised Murray Darling research activities for sustainable water supply, quality and capacity. With the recent closure of the Lower Basin Laboratory in Mildura, it has looked to another respected organisation to support during a time of much strain on the local environment. For over 20 years, the Murray Darling Wetlands Working Group Ltd has worked on wetlands throughout the Murray-Darling Basin, restoring and improving the management of wetlands throughout the catchment, of the Murray-Darling Basin.

Trentham Estate’s River Retreat label, now vegan friendly, will proudly continue Trentham’s dedication to corporate responsibility – whereby every bottle purchased of River Retreat wine will result in a donation towards the Murray Darling Wetlands Working Group.

With many great projects currently underway in the far-west region of NSW, the Murray Darling Wetlands Working Group will benefit greatly from these ongoing funds.

“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the restoration of our precious river system and we are confident that the Murray Darling Wetlands Working Group will make a real difference within the river region,” says winemaker Anthony Murphy.

To launch their support of the Murray Darling Wetlands Working Group Ltd, Trentham Estate has donated an initial amount of $7,000.

For further information on the River Retreat wines, contact Trentham Estate on (03) 5024 8888 or visit www.trenthamestate.com.au. Information on the Murray Darling Wetlands Working Group Ltd. can be found at http://www.murraydarlingwetlands.com.au