ADVERTISEMENT

Industry greats honoured as Life Members

Di Davidson AM and Bruce Tyrell AM

Di Davidson AM and Bruce Tyrrell AM were honoured as Life Members of the Australian Wine Industry at the Australian Grape & Wine annual general meeting, held at the National Wine Centre yesterday afternoon.

With more than 45 years in the wine industry, Davidson has dedicated her career to driving excellence in Australian viticulture. Davidson founded Davidson Viticulture, providing consulting and management services to table and wine grape producers in Australia and internationally from 1987 -2013. During that period, she also served on the Grape and Wine Research and Development Corporation for nine years and has served on many other boards and councils throughout her career. This includes her current position as the presiding member of Murraylands and Riverland Landscapes Board. Davidson’s achievements and efforts over many years in the vineyards and in her community have played a key role in creating a vibrant modern industry.

A fourth generation Tyrrell, Bruce joined the family business full time in 1974 and has been a driving force ever since. Tyrrell’s shares the position of being the second oldest continually owned and operated family winery in Australia, being established in 1858. On the road to producing world class wines, Tyrrell has left an indelible mark on the Australian wine community. In 2006, he was recognised with an Order of Australia medal for his contribution to the Australian wine industry; improving grape quality, research, tourism and export opportunities. In 2009, he was named a Hunter Valley Living Legend at the Hunter Valley Wine Industry Awards.

“This Award recognises outstanding leadership and contribution to the nation’s wine industry over and above an individual’s career achievements,” said Australian Grape & Wine chair, John Hart OAM.

“Both Di and Bruce are incredibly worthy recipients, taking their place amongst other greats including Wolf Blass, Philip Laffer, Terry Lee, Jane Mitchell, and the late d’Arry Osborn, Brother John May and Peter Wall. Australian Grape & Wine is proud to administer this award”, he said.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!