The Dry River legacy continues

The custodians of Dry River Wines say protecting the legacy of the iconic Martinborough winery is the driving motivation of its new owner – Wellington businessman Charlie Zheng.

Dry River’s newly appointed head winemaker Joel Watson says Zheng jumped at the chance to purchase the boutique winery from the estate of US billionaire Julian Robertson who passed away earlier this year.

“Dry River is a pioneering winery established in 1979 by Neil McCallum after he and Derek Milne produced a report that literally unearthed the winegrowing potential of Martinborough,” Watson said.

“Dry River is one of the heritage brands in one of the country’s premier wine regions. “I’m very conscious of the vineyard’s legacy and was thrilled to be chosen to oversee the viticulture and winemaking operations at Dry River.

“Charlie is deeply committed to Martinborough and has an established viticulture portfolio including Luna Estate, as well as the luxury retreat Parehua Resort. Our aim is to honour the Dry River heritage and its pioneering tradition.”

Joel Watson says Zheng will be providing vital and much needed investment to build on the sustainable, organic viticulture and winemaking practices of the previous Head Winemaker Wilco Lam and his team.

“Dry River stakeholders, customers and friends can be assured our team will continue to build on the legacy we’ve inherited, and will continue to produce world class wines,” Watson said.

