Winejobs Top Dog competition People’s Choice winner recognised

People’s Choice winner Gus from Mount Macedon Winery

As part of the 2021 Winejobs Top Dog competition, members of the public were invited to vote for their favourite entries for a special People’s Choice Award.

his year’s Winejobs Top Dog competition received entries from more than 150 hard-working canines (and their human helpers), with the eventual winner, Clive ‘the Bung Boy’ and hardest working member of the Sigurd Wines team, chosen by a panel of dog lovers. Clive is featured on the cover of the December issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker.

After more than 5300 votes were tallied, one clear winner emerged. Kicking back with a bottle of bubbles by his side, it could be said that Gus represents many in the wine industry after a challenging 2021.

Head maître d’ at Mount Macedon Winery, his employers say Gus is very loyal to his responsibilities and has appointed himself to be chief taste tester.

“He is very punctual in taking up his position at the kitchen door, awaiting the culinary treats from our chefs,” revealed Gus’ manager.

“When the guests arrive for alfresco dining, he is always there to offer his informed recommendations from the menu and only hopes that you ‘accidentally’ drop a small bite in return.”

We’re told that on his days off from the restaurant, Gus lends a paw in the vineyard by collecting sticks, while he also loves a dip in the dam on his lunchbreak.

Congratulations go to Gus, a hard-working and worthy winner of the Top Dog People’s Choice Award!

