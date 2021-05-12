Tomich, Wicks Estate outline new cellar door plans in Woodside

As reported by The Advertiser, Woodside is set to become the centre of “agri and food tourism” in South Australia as vineyards and small business operators seek out new ventures post COVID-19.

Award-winning wineries Tomich Wines and Wicks Estate are both seeking development approval to build new cellar doors and restaurants.

Tomich Wines has outlined plans for a $1.5m expansion of the family’s Onkaparinga Valley premise, while Wicks Estate wishes to establish a $2.3m wine and function space on its Adelaide Hills vineyard property.

From the two developments, Woodside is expected to be a drawcard for greater tourism numbers as another key wine destination close to the city of Adelaide, with the town already home to the internationally renowned Bird in Hand Winery, Barristers Block and Simon Tolley Wines, which launched its new cellar door last month.

The region will also be bolstered by the rebuild of the Woodside Heritage Village, which was burned down during the 2019 Cudlee Creek bushfires.

The reconstruction of the 131-year-old building, near Woodside Cheese Wright and Melba’s Chocolate factory, will include eateries, a working distillery and a craft brewery.

Other developments around the town will further foster it as a centre for great food and wine as well.