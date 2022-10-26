ADVERTISEMENT

AGW applauds continuation of Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grant

The Federal Government’s decision to continue the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grants program was met with relief from wine industry body Australian Grape & Wine (AGW).

“We are delighted that the Government has shown its commitment to Australian grape and wine businesses during a very challenging period for the sector” said AGW Chief Executive, Tony Battaglene.

“This grant helps Australia’s grape and wine businesses to invest in their cellar door offerings and employ local people.

“We know great cellar doors attract tourists to regional Australia and we also know these tourists tend to spend more money in regional communities when they visit, with benefits flowing from the vineyard through to the local pub and bakery.”

Under the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grants program, producers who meet the eligibility criteria in the preceding financial year can apply for a grant payment of 29 per cent of the notional wholesale selling price of their eligible domestic cellar door sales (up to $100,000 (GST exclusive).

Total funding under the grant program is capped at $10 million each financial year.

“We applaud the Government for listening to Australian winemakers and making the right call for regional communities in this budget.”

