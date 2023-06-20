ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Thomas named Hunter Valley Winemaker of the Year for the 3rd Time

Andrew Thomas, owner winemaker Thomas Wines. Image Thomas Wines

It’s the Hunter Valley’s night of nights, which sees almost four hundred of the local wine industry’s stalwarts celebrate the region’s successes and recognise talent, at the annual Hunter Valley Wine Industry & Legends Awards.

For Andrew Thomas, owner winemaker of leading Semillon and Shiraz specialist Thomas Wines, renowned for producing exceptional wines with focus on these two signature varieties of the region, it was confirmation that they are at the top of their game, being named Winemaker of the Year for a record third time. Only one other winemaker in the region has received such recognition which puts Andrew Thomas right at the pinnacle of winemaking in the region.

“I am humbled and delighted to receive this award, it gives recognition to all the hard work and attention to detail that we apply to our winemaking every day as well as the successes we have achieved with our wines, particularly over the last 12 months.” Thomas said.

Thomas, or “Thommo” as he’s best known, was on a wine trade mission to Japan on the night of the 16th rendition of the Legends Awards and while he was disappointed not to be at the awards evening in person, was proud that his two sons Dan – who works in the business as assistant winemaker, and local viticulturalist son Remy, were able to accept the award on his behalf.

“Making wine is definitely a team effort, and I would like to acknowledge my son Dan who has been working alongside me for the last three years, as well as all of my staff who work tirelessly in the pursuit of promoting excellence with the two signature varieties of our region. I was proud that Dan (and Remy) could accept this award in my absence, as it really is a combined effort for which he deserves to be a part of this recognition” he adds.

The award was created to recognise a Hunter Valley winemaker who has achieved recent success on the wine show circuit as well as having made a significant contribution to the promotion of their wines as well as the Hunter Valley’s wines in general.

For Thommo, who has been making wine for 37 years in the Hunter Valley and producing wines under his own Thomas Wines label for 25 years, winning this award in 2008, 2014 and now for the third time in 2023, shows commitment and consistency.

