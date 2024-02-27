ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen Australians listed among top 100 winemakers

Jeremy Ottawa. Image courtesy Château Tanunda

International drinks publication The Drinks Business has unveiled its list of the year’s ‘Top 100 Master Winemakers’, with 13 Australians on the 100-strong list.

The Drinks Business Master Winemaker 100 is an annual guide celebrating the world’s top winemakers and their wines. First published in 2020, the names on the list are selected from wines that have achieved the Drinks Business’ highest accolade – a Masters medal in the Global Masters tasting series.

The list includes Australian stalwarts such as Mike Brown (Gemtree), Kym Milne MW (Golden Amrita), Paul Lindner (Langmeil), Tim Pelquest-Hunt (Orlando Wines) and Liam McElhinney (Bream Creek Vineyard), Marc Scalzo (De Bortoli Wines), Melanie Chester (Giant Steps) and Philip Shaw (Hoosegg), alongside international wine names such as Gérard Bertrand, Randy Ullom from Kendall-Jackson, and Mark Beaman from Kenwood Vineyards.

Château Tanunda senior winemaker Jeremy Ottawa made it to the list with a Masters Trophy at the 2023 Global Cabernet Masters for Château Tanunda’s single vineyard wine – The Château Cabernet Sauvignon 2021. This wine show is one of a few to bring together the very best Cabernet Sauvignon wines from around the world, with only the very best named a ‘Master’.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be named alongside winemakers that I admire from all over the world. The Drinks Business and its Global Masters program sets the benchmark for quality and value on a global scale, it’s a fantastic result for the entire team at Château Tanunda,” Ottawa said.

The Château Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, which nabbed Ottawa the Master Winemaker title, is crafted from fruit grown in the Eden Valley. The fruit for this wine was selected from 32 rows of mineral red-clay soil, and each vine is hand-pruned. The wine was matured in seasoned French oak to build palate texture without overshadowing the fruit profile.

Château Tanunda is no stranger to the Master Winemaker 100 list, with its Chief Winemaker Neville Rowe winning a spot on the coveted list in 2023 and 2020.

For the complete list of winners from the Drinks Business Master Winemaker 100, visit www.thedrinksbusiness.com

