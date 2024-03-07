Moularadellis-owned Barossa vineyard listed for sale

Image courtesy Colliers

Australian bulk wine business Austwine, owned by a member of the Moularadellis family, has put its 101ha Barossa Valley vineyard up for sale.

The property is located in Rosedale, spanning 145ha in total, planted with red winegrape varieties including Shiraz, Durif, Grenache, Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Owned by Jim Moularadellis since 2005, Austwine has been exporting wine since 1993 and is “a top 10 exporter of Australian bulk wine by volume”, according to the business’ website. The Moularadellis family are prolific in the South Australian bulk wine industry, with Jim’s brother Bill Moularadellis chairing the Australian Commercial Wine Producers Ltd, and managing director of Kingston Estate Wines in the Riverland.

The vineyard is Sustainable Winegrowing Australia (SWA) certified, and includes an 80kW solar system and long term supply contracts for 260ML of irrigation water annually, with a further 100 ML available if required. Water is sourced via connections to SA Water and Barossa Infrastructure Limited, with off peak water held in lined storage dams with 220ML of on-farm storage.

National director of real estate agency Colliers, Tim Altschwager said the sale was expected to generate interest from both domestic and international buyers, and described it as a “rare opportunity”.

The property is for sale by Expressions of Interest closing April 10, 2024.

