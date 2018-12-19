The Wine Communicators of Australia to host China-Australia Wine Marketing Summit

Trends. Insights. WeChat. eCommerce. Distribution. Wine Tourism. IP. Technology.

Mainland China in the last year overtook the USA to become Australia’s second largest export market (by volume). Key factors such as the high quality of Australian wine and low Northern hemisphere harvest keep driving demand for our wine brands. On the horizon, tariffs will be removed completely providing Australian wine brands with a competitive advantage.

Leading into 2019 Australian wine brands need to take stock of this market opportunity in China and review if their marketing and communications teams have the skills to be successful.

The Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) along with key decision makers and influencers in the marketing communication space is launching an exciting new platform to build the necessary capabilities needed for Australia’s key wine growth market, China.

In April 2019, the WCA will host the China-Australia Wine Marketing Summit. This event will bring together thought leaders and industry experts who will provide attendees with the latest insights and knowledge required to grow in the Chinese wine market.

WCA Executive Officer, Lynda Schenk said “hosting the 2019 China-Australia Wine Marketing Summit is an important step forward for the WCA. Our key purpose is to provide insights and ensure our members are upto-date with the latest strategies and techniques in wine marketing and communication.

This Summit reinforces this, and we look forward to this platform creating value for winemakers, wine marketers, wine writers, and wine retailers.”

Do Australian wine marketing and communication professionals have the skills to take on China?

Key Australian and global thought leaders will join us at the Summit to share their insights into the opportunities and challenges faced in this growth market.

Key Topic Areas

• Insights and Trends in the Wine Marketing and Communications Space

• Key Wine Trends in China.

• Top 5 Provinces forecasted for growth.

• Wine Insights – what is the Chinese consumer telling us?

Creating Exceptional Connections with Chinese Consumers

• WeChat, Social and on the Other Side of the Great China Firewall

• Distribution to China – eCommerce landscape

• Chinese consumers – how they want Australian marketers to engage with them – how they are communicating with Chinese consumer

• The Payments Landscape – what Chinese consumers demand from Australian Wine communicators

• Protecting your IP in China

Latest Tech Trends – Shaping how we communicate with the Chinese Consumer

• Blockchain trends and how this technology can build trust and enable engaging marketing communications

• Wine label technology

• Artificial Intelligence or Augmented Reality – Innovative ways to communicate with customers and the implications for the future

• Martech that enables consumers to follow the whole journey of making wine

Wine Tourism

• Wine Tourism trends from today’s Chinese travellers

• Driving tourists to Australia’s wine regions

• Success factors attracting Chinese tourists.