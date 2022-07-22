ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Folly releases Margaret River region guide

Image Margaret River Wine Association

Digital wine education platform, Wine Folly, has announced the launch of the Margaret River Region Guide, the first comprehensive digital guide to the Margaret River Wine Region and the first of its kind in Asia Pacific.

“This kind of access and exploration of a remote and high-class wine region is exactly the kind of unique education experience we’re striving to bring to wine learners. This guide is driven by the wine producers of the region and showcasing wines that might never enter the awareness of the North American market,” said David Gluzman, CEO of Wine Folly.

Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland said it was exciting that Margaret River was being spotlighted as their eighth Regional Guide.

“Margaret River is a breathtaking wine destination, that enjoys a textbook perfect climate for fine wines. The region’s 100 cellar doors, gourmet culinary experiences, stunning coastline and nature attracts over 1.5 million overnight visitors per year,” Whiteland said.

“We are confident that beginners to wine experts will enjoy learning more about the Margaret River wine region with Wine Folly through their fun and playful approach to wine education.”

Wine Folly’s Region Guides enable learners to explore wines, wineries, and regions around the world from anywhere in the world.

Producer data is supported by exclusive content created by award-winning author Madeline Puckette and Wine Folly’s Head of Wine Education, Christine Marsiglio MW.

