The return of South Australian cellar doors

Cellar doors are reopening across South Australia, following the State Government’s Roadmap to Recovery Step 2 Directions.

Under Step 2 rules, cellar doors can host up to 80 visitors, serve drinks with or without food and conduct wine tastings.

And while the cellar door experience may look a little different – any food or wine must be consumed while seated so the traditional wine tasting experience at the bar is out for now – wineries are pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable and safe experience for visitors.

Kimbolton Wines in Langhorne Creek has adapted quickly to the changes. The winery is now offering seated wine and cheese tastings, which must be booked, and guests have three timeslots in the afternoon to choose from, at 12pm, 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

The winery is also offering gourmet toasted sandwiches and individual cheese platters to ensure no sharing of food – shared food offerings are discouraged for now under the COVID-19 rules.

“When we got the news that we could reopen, we were so excited. We’ve been itching to see some visitors again,” said Nicole Clark, co-owner of Kimbolton Wines.

“We created our COVID-Safe Plan last week and began working through the changes. The first thing we did was work out how many people we can have in the cellar door to meet physical distancing rules. We got out the big tape measure and tried to remember our maths from school to work out our area.

“We can fit 10 people in the cellar door, 10 on our front deck, 20 on our back patio and 9 upstairs on the rooftop, so that’s plenty of room for visitors. We’ve marked out where people can stand, we’ve moved tables to the correct spacing and we’re ready to go.”

Strict hygiene protocols are also being followed at Kimbolton. Nicole completed the hospitality COVID-19 training program and has trained her own staff in hygiene requirements.

As a result, staff temperatures are checked at the start of each day, regular cleaning of touchpoints is occurring, cash payments have been phased out and other initiatives have been implemented, such as the laminating of wine tasting sheets for easy cleaning between visitors.

“And we’re got more hand sanitiser than you can poke a stick at,” Nicole said. “And plenty of signs up reminding people about coughing into elbows and washing their hands.”

Kimbolton has introduced gas heaters and a chiminea outside to keep guests warm and encourages visitors to rug up and head to Langhorne Creek over the long weekend.

At Pikes Wines in the Clare Valley, 80 visitors can be seated across the cellar door, cellar, Slate restaurant, deck, brewery and beer garden spaces.

Pikes has introduced hourly tastings, in a flight of five wines, including the famous Pikes Traditionale Riesling. “There will be three set wines, including the Traditionale, and a choice of two other wines from our range of 18,” said cellar door manager Pud Smith.

Prior to COVID-19, almost 100 percent of wine tastings at Pikes were done at the counter. With this not an option due to restrictions, Pikes has brought in tables and will conduct sit down tastings.

“We’re set up for 16 people for tastings in the cellar door and we’ll configure the tables to suit the guests and group sizes. We’ll cap online bookings at 12 to allow four walk ins, which is a good balance for us. The more preparation we can do before people arrive, the better.”

Two staff members have been employed to manage the rotating cleaning schedule at Pikes, which includes handrails, doorknobs, toilets and other touch points. Hand sanitiser is located at entrances with signs asking visitors to use it before entry, and other signage reminds guests about social distancing rules.

“Our number one focus is on the safety of both our staff and our guests,” Pud said. “Then working within the restrictions, we want to provide the best experience we can for as many people as possible.

“We’re excited that our restaurant bookings are already looking good for the long weekend and we’re hoping to see plenty of cellar door visitors between Friday and Monday.”

South Australian Wine Industry Association Chief Executive Brian Smedley said the attention to detail at Kimbolton and Pikes was typical of the efforts wineries across South Australia were making to ensure a low risk experience.

“Visitors can have complete confidence that when they visit cellar doors, they will be looked after by professionals who are focused on giving them a memorable and safe experience,” Brian said.

Brian said wineries have been hit with drought, a low yielding vintage and then closures due to COVID-19.

“Now more than ever before, wineries need our support,” he said. “This weekend, head to one of our beautiful regions, visit some cellar doors, buy some wine, eat some food, talk to the locals and enjoy a premium service experience.

“If we all visit one winery over the long weekend, that will help the industry on their path to recovery.”

What are the rules from 1 June?

Business that were required to close as part of COVID-19 restrictions must create a COVID-Safe Plan before they can reopen.

There is a maximum of 80 patrons across all areas (indoor or outdoor) with a maximum of 20 in each room or outdoor space.

Patrons must not exceed more than 1 person per 4 square metres (not including staff).

5 metres physical distancing must be adhered to.

Patrons must be seated at tables that are physically separate from bars or areas used for taking orders.

Tables must be at least 1.5 metres apart.

People who arrive as a group can be seated less than 1.5 metres from each other.

Cellar doors can offer wine tastings – people must be seated at a table.

Drinks can be consumed without food.

Communal food or beverage service areas (such as buffets, salad bars or communal water dispensers) cannot be used. Shared platters are discouraged.

Where public entertainment, including live music or other live performance is available, a contact tracing record must be completed for each person attending the premises.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!