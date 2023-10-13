ADVERTISEMENT

The only way is up: industry conference embraces change

International presenter Felicity Carter will be discussing navigating future wine trends. Image courtesy Wine Industry Impact Awards

Adelaide and South Australian wine regions will welcome delegates for the fourth Wine Industry Impact Conference on 28-29 November 2023, which will bring together a selection of international and local experts to discuss and analyse key topics to help all sectors of the wine industry thrive in 2024 and beyond.

Presented by the Wine Industry Suppliers Association (WISA), the 2023 event theme is “The Only Way is Up! Embrace Change, Adapt Quickly, and Elevate Your Business”.

WISA has brought together a selection of international and local experts to discuss and analyse key topics to help all sectors of the wine industry thrive in 2024 and beyond.

“The Conference is of importance for anyone with a stake in the wine industry; wineries, growers, and the host of businesses that form the wine industry’s supply chain.” said Cameron Hills, executive officer at WISA.

Felicity Carter, wine journalist and co-founder of ‘Business of Drinks’ will give the keynote address, examining significant global wine trends and revealing some ‘silver linings’ of profitability.

Rabobank’s Pia Piggot, author of the report ‘Swimming in Wine’ will look at key and emerging export markets and how the industry can restructure to resecure balance in light of excessive stock levels.

Hamish Saxton will show how New Zealand’s oldest wine producing region Hawke’s Bay is developing its wine tourism offerings.

“It was important that we also present a series of breakout sessions focusing on the practicalities of responding to rapidly changing consumer preferences, market constraints, and technological advancements” said Hills. “We have also secured Rob Edwards OAM, an inspirational wellbeing speaker who will address the human factor in building success in challenging circumstances.”

A full day ‘Regional Road Trip’ on Wednesday 29 November will deliver behind-the-scenes insights from industry influencers.

Wine Industry Impact Awards’ Gala Dinner

The Wine Industry Impact Awards’ Gala Dinner will be held Tuesday 28 November at Adelaide Oval, with Corrina Wright of Olivers Taranga in McLaren Vale as MC.

“The Awards’ Gala Dinner celebrates businesses providing solutions that positively impact the capability and competitiveness of Australia’s grape and wine producers” said Hills. “It is a night that recognises innovations and advancements across the supply chain.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to wiic.com.au.

WISA is offering an early bird discount of 20% to both events.

