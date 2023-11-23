ADVERTISEMENT

IMPACT Conference to provide key answers to industry

Independent consultant Andre Morgenthal will be a speaker at the 2023 Wine Industry IMPACT Conference in Adelaide

South Australian regions will be providing practical suggestions, ideas, and examples for wine industry operators to elevate their businesses at the upcoming 2023 Wine Industry IMPACT Conference to be held next week in Adelaide.

“We urge all businesses operating in the wine sector to come along to day one of the conference next Tuesday at Adelaide Oval, featuring three international speakers and a host of local experts who will address everything from distribution to state-of-the-art marketing, to personnel management during times of change,” said Cameron Hills, executive officer of the Wine Industry Suppliers Association (WISA).

Some of the key questions being put forward and answered include: what are the top five global wine trends and how can businesses avoid the pitfalls but instead turn them to profit?; how are oversupply issues being addressed successfully in other agricultural sectors and how can businesses operating in the wine sector apply the principles?; what AI tools can better support customers’ journeys?; and, how are top brands from around the world using their tech stack to turn the demographic ‘crisis’ into an opportunity?

“The Conference is themed ‘The Only Way is Up’ and we see there is a real opportunity for businesses working in wine to hear about and discuss what are some of the options and new thinking that can make the most of the challenging times we are facing” said Hills.

To speak at the event next week will be wine journalist and co-founder of ‘Business of Drinks’, Felicity Carter, will give the keynote address examining significant global wine trends and revealing some ‘silver linings’ of profitability.

Rabobank’s Pia Piggot, author of the report ‘Swimming in Wine’, will address emerging export markets and how the industry can ‘restructure to resecure balance’ in light of excessive stock levels.

Hamish Saxton will discuss how New Zealand’s oldest wine producing region, Hawke’s Bay, is developing its wine after emerging from a catastrophic cyclone event.

Another speaker will be independent consultant Andre Morgenthal, who consults to the Old Vine Project in South Africa which certifies the plant dates in vineyards that are 35 years or older. He will discuss building new and old wine brands from case studies in South Africa.

The 2023 Wine Industry IMPACT Conference will be held next week on 28th and 29th of November.

The Wine Industry IMPACT Awards’ Gala Dinner will be held next Tuesday 28th November at Adelaide Oval, with Corrina Wright of Olivers Taranga in McLaren Vale as MC.

The conference’s second day will feature a full-day ‘regional road trip’ which will deliver ‘behind-the-scenes insights from industry influencers’.

More information can be found online: wiic.com.au

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!