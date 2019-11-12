The November Grapegrower & Winemaker is out online now!

Cellar doors and the direct to consumer market take centre stage in the just-released November issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker.

The issue includes a summary of the results of the latest Cellar Door and Direct-to-Consumer Survey by Wine Australia, which showed this channel grew by 9 per cent in 2018–19.

Journalist Hans Mick presents an interesting summary of what some of the speakers at the Industry IMPACT Conference held in Orange in mid-September had to say on the changes in the nature of online engagement with customers.

Amy Smedley, from Studio S2 Architects based in Adelaide, provides some pointers on setting up a cellar door experience that customers will remember, while Hans chats with the owners of Printhie Wines, in Orange, who will soon be laying the foundations of a new cellar set to leave its mark on all who visit from one of the highest vantage points in the region.

Journalist Eleanor Danenberg chats with some marketers and smaller wine producers for their tips on effective but affordable marketing initiatives.

In Winemaking, Neil Scrimgeour and Eric Wilkes, from the Australian Wine Research Institute, and Eveline Bartowsky, from Lallemand, explain the importance of understanding not just levels of yeast assimilable nitrogen (YAN) but also the free alpha-amino nitrogen component of YAN when using nutrient supplements.

And in Grapegrowing, readers will learn about the results of the Australian trial into the effect of the timing of leaf removal on sunburn damage of grapes and a South Australian service that is recycling old drip tube from vineyards into new products – a a service that is gaining increasing interest from interstate.

