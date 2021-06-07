June Grapegrower & Winemaker out now!

The June 2021 issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker features articles by two of the presenters at the inaugural 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo — industry professional Gemma West and the University of South Australia’s Dr Larry Lockshin.
West looks at the drivers of innovation and packaging, while Lockshin discusses whether wineries should adapt their packaging for different markets.
This issue also reveals the category winners from the PACKWINE Design Awards.
Viticulturist Sam Bowman explains why the dormancy period is a key time for improving soil health while the AWRI highlights the critical factors for soil improvement.
This month’s Uncorked column looks at Cabernet Sauvignon and provides a snapshot of one of Australia’s most important grape varieties.
In Winemaking, associate editor Sonya Logan speaks to a handful of Australian winemakers who have used saignée to find out what has been motivating their application of the technique and how those expectations have compared with their actual experiences.
As part of this issue’s theme of Corks & Closures, we feature some research into the influence of different screwcaps on wine quality.
This issue’s Young Gun is Lauren Hansen from Penley Estate in the Coonawarra, while we head to New Zealand for the Behind the Top Drops column, with Sonya Logan speaking to Villa Maria’s group chief winemaker Nick Picone about the wine company’s Reserve Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay.
