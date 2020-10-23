The Master returns from Wolf Blass

A wine that was first launched in 2014, paying homage to winery founder Wolfgang Blass – renowned as a master blender – is returning for its second ever stint in the market.

Now in 2020, upholding Wolf’s legacy, the Wolf Blass winemakers have crafted ‘The Master’ again, by hand-selecting and combining 2018s finest parcels from different varieties and vineyard blocks they deemed to be outstanding.

“From a single vineyard on an amazing patch of ancient soil, and as unique as the man himself, this is a wine to be shared in celebration of life’s momentous occasions”, said chief winemaker Chris Hatcher.

The Master Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz, being released for the second time ever, from vintage 2018, is an 86%-14% blend of the two varieties sourced from a single vineyard in Greenock, in the Barossa Valley. Hatcher says that since the earliest days, the art of blending has been “at the heart” of Wolf Blass winemaking and this wine “truly embodies all the hallmarks of a one-of-a-kind Cabernet Shiraz blend”. “Cabernet Sauvignon is the heart and soul of this wine, comprising 86% of the blend, selected from vines with very small black berries that give intense varietal expression.

“Whilst, taut, powerful Shiraz sourced from the same vineyard makes up the remaining 14%. Drawn from a single vineyard in Greenock, Barossa Valley it celebrates the classic Australian blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz in exceptional style.”

To learn more about the story behind The Master, how it’s made and what goes into the wine, read the Behind the Top Drops feature coming up in the November issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, written by associate editor Sonya Logan.

