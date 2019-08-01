The Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2019 Shortlist is announced

This week the panel of judges convened at the Maisons Marques et Domaines headquarters in London to determine the shortlist of writers for the 2019 Roederer Awards. The judges read and reviewed over 600 submitted pieces of work.

The panel, comprising a mix of previous winners, journalists, editors and picture editors, guided by long

standing chairman of the judges Charles Metcalfe, spent hours debating and assessing the entries, carefully

considering each candidate until they had unanimously agreed on a shortlist of the best entries for each

category.

The diversity of the subject matter, the quality of the research and the ability to make even complex subject

matter approachable and enjoyable set the shortlisted writers apart from their peers. The shortlisted writers

garnered praise from the judges who noted that the “writing is outstanding, readable and well

informed”. One judge praised a journalist’s ability to “plunge into ultra-geek, then come up for air and make

it relevant before plunging back down again”. Another saw the “heart’s blood’ in one author’s work,

communicating a passion which “made you want to go out and drink those wines”.

The new Pio Cesare Consumer Title Writer category attracted some incredibly diverse entries, the best were

“writing about wine in a different way, scrubbing away elitism [and illustrated with] lovely analogies”.

It was not just the written entries that impressed the panel, the calibre of the artistry submissions showed

diversity in subject matter with the best showing not only excellence in composition but eliciting an

immediate and emotional reaction from the judges.

Richard Billett, managing director of Maisons Marques et Domaines spoke on behalf of Champagne Louis

Roederer when he said: “The 2019 edition of the LRIWWA has seen a large number of high calibre

submissions with a truly global feel – witnessed by the number of shortlisted candidates chosen by our

Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2019 Shortlist judging panel this year, across a broad spectrum of categories, coming from outside the UK. It is particularly encouraging to see that this well-established competition, now in its fifteenth year, has continued to consolidate its international dimension, reach and appeal.”

An awards ceremony will be taking place to announce the winners in London, on Wednesday

18th September 2019.

The sponsors are: Domaine Faiveley, Domaines Ott*, Marchesi

Mazzei, Pio Cesare, Ramos Pinto and Montblanc.

The shortlist:

RAMOS PINTO ONLINE COMMUNICATOR 2019

Tim Atkin MW

Margaret Rand

Matt Walls

Kelli White

Simon Woolf

CHAMPAGNE LOUIS ROEDERER ARTISTRY OF WINE AWARD 2019

Leif Carlsson

Kristian Gehradte

Michel Joly

Ryan Opaz

Jon Wyand

MONTBLANC EMERGING WINE WRITER OF THE YEAR 2019

Kevin Day

Hannah Fuellenkemper

Malu Lambert

Sara Underdown

Peter Weltman

DOMAINE FAIVELEY INTERNATIONAL WINE BOOK OF THE YEAR 2019

Rebecca Gibb MW

Rajat Parr/Jordan Mackay

Terry Theise

Janet Wang

Simon Woolf

DOMAINES OTT INTERNATIONAL FEATURE WRITER OF THE YEAR 2019

Rebecca Gibb MW

Neal Martin

Esther Mobley

Kelli White

Simon Woolf

MAZZEI INTERNATIONAL WINE COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR AWARD 2019

Nina Caplan

Andrea Frost

Cathy Huyghe

Alder Yarrow

PIO CESARE CONSUMER TITLE WRITER OF THE YEAR 2019

Nina Caplan

Rachel Fellows

Karen MacNeil