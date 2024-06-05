Shortlist revealed for Halliday Wine Companion 2025 awards

Jacinta Jenkins, senior winemaker at Balnaves of Coonawarra, who has been shortlisted for the Halliday Winemaker of the Year Award for 2025.

Halliday Wine Companion, one of the leading authorities on Australian wine, has released its shortlist for its 2025 Halliday Wine Companion Awards. This year’s shortlist features nominees spanning Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia.

Judging for the awards was conducted in March over two days, where winners were determined collaboratively by the full tasting team in a blind tasting. This year the tasting team reviewed over 7,500 wines across more than 1,100 wineries.

The tasting team includes founder James Halliday, chief editor Campbell Mattinson, Dave Brookes, Jane Faulkner, Jeni Port, Marcus Ellis, Mike Bennie, Philip Rich, Shanteh Wale, and Toni Paterson MW.

The 2025 Companion saw over 60 new producers submit their wines for the first time, along with thousands of tasting notes and scores for wines reviewed throughout the year.

While the annual Halliday Wine Companion Awards recognise the “best of the best” from across Australia’s wine industry, the Halliday Wine Companion People’s Choice Award honours the best winery experience from around the country.

Wine lovers can cast their vote for the 2025 People’s Choice Award on www.winecompanion.com.au . Nominations are based on criteria including “standout” cellar door experiences, “outstanding” restaurant offerings, friendly and knowledgeable staff, scenic views, and overall quality of wines. Submissions are open until 11.59pm on Wednesday July 24, 2024. Entrants will go in the running to win a prize pack valued at over $1200. The 2025 People’s Choice Award winner will be announced on Saturday August 3, 2024.

The 2025 Halliday Wine Companion Awards ceremony will take place at Ormond Hall at The Commons Collective in Melbourne on Wednesday August 7. The event will also be broadcast via livestream at www.winecompanion.com.au .

Seven major trophies will be awarded on the night, including Wine of the Year, Winemaker of the Year, Winery of the Year, Viticulturist of the Year, Best Value Winery, Best New Winery, Dark Horse Winery, together with the second inductee into the James Halliday Hall of Fame: Australian Wine Industry. The winners of 16 varietal categories will also be announced, including Sparkling of the Year, Shiraz of the Year, and Riesling of the Year, alongside White Wine of the Year and Red Wine of the Year.

The 2025 Halliday Wine Companion Awards will also celebrate James Halliday AM, who recently announced his retirement.

2025 HALLIDAY WINE COMPANION SHORTLIST

WINERY OF THE YEAR: Alkina Wine, Barossa Valley Brokenwood, Hunter Valley Giant Steps, Yarra Valley House of Arras, Northern Tasmania Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR: Colin McBride, Adelina, Clare Valley Jacinta Jenkins, Balnaves of Coonawarra, Coonawarra Andre Bondar, Bondar Wines, McLaren Vale Gareth Belton, Gentle Folk, Adelaide Hills Melanie Chester, Giant Steps, Yarra Valley Simon Osicka, Paul Osicka, Heathcote Liz Silkman, Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley Liam McElhinney, Tasmanian Vintners, Southern Tasmania Virginia Willcock, Vasse Felix, Margaret River VITICULTURIST OF THE YEAR: Troy McInnes, Chalmers, Murray Darling Steve Faulkner, Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley Justin Jarrett, See Saw Wines, Orange Rhys Thomas, Swinney, Frankland River Nigel Blieschke, Torbreck, Barossa Valley Bart Molony, Vasse Felix, Margaret River Bernard & Wayne Smart, Smart Vineyards, Various BEST VALUE WINERY: Billy Button Wines, Alpine Valleys Bleasdale Vineyards, Langhorne Creek Bremerton Wines, Langhorne Creek De Bortoli, Yarra Valley Forest Hill Vineyard, Great Southern Mulline, Geelong Stella Bella Wines, Margaret River Trentham Estate, Murray Darling BEST NEW WINERY: Dilworth & Allain, Macedon Ranges Granjoux, Beechworth HATCH, Barossa Valley Iggy, Barossa Valley Jane Eyre, Yarra Valley Sami-Odi, Barossa Valley Utzinger, Tasmania Vinya Vella, Barossa Valley DARK HORSE WINERY: Amour Wines, Orange ChaLou, Orange Samson Tall, McLaren Vale See Saw Wines, Orange Solum, Mornington Peninsula The Pawn Wine Co., South Australia

