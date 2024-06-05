ADVERTISEMENT

Shortlist revealed for Halliday Wine Companion 2025 awards

  • June 5th, 2024
Jacinta Jenkins, senior winemaker at Balnaves of Coonawarra, who has been shortlisted for the Halliday Winemaker of the Year Award for 2025. 

Halliday Wine Companion, one of the leading authorities on Australian wine, has released its shortlist for its 2025 Halliday Wine Companion Awards. This year’s shortlist features nominees spanning Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia.

Judging for the awards was conducted in March over two days, where winners were determined collaboratively by the full tasting team in a blind tasting. This year the tasting team reviewed over 7,500 wines across more than 1,100 wineries.

The tasting team includes founder James Halliday, chief editor Campbell Mattinson, Dave Brookes, Jane Faulkner, Jeni Port, Marcus Ellis, Mike Bennie, Philip Rich, Shanteh Wale, and Toni Paterson MW.

The 2025 Companion saw over 60 new producers submit their wines for the first time, along with thousands of tasting notes and scores for wines reviewed throughout the year.

While the annual Halliday Wine Companion Awards recognise the “best of the best” from across Australia’s wine industry, the Halliday Wine Companion People’s Choice Award honours the best winery experience from around the country.

Wine lovers can cast their vote for the 2025 People’s Choice Award on www.winecompanion.com.au . Nominations are based on criteria including “standout” cellar door experiences, “outstanding” restaurant offerings, friendly and knowledgeable staff, scenic views, and overall quality of wines. Submissions are open until 11.59pm on Wednesday July 24, 2024. Entrants will go in the running to win a prize pack valued at over $1200. The 2025 People’s Choice Award winner will be announced on Saturday August 3, 2024.

The 2025 Halliday Wine Companion Awards ceremony will take place at Ormond Hall at The Commons Collective in Melbourne on Wednesday August 7. The event will also be broadcast via livestream at www.winecompanion.com.au .

Seven major trophies will be awarded on the night, including Wine of the Year, Winemaker of the Year, Winery of the Year, Viticulturist of the Year, Best Value Winery, Best New Winery, Dark Horse Winery, together with the second inductee into the James Halliday Hall of Fame: Australian Wine Industry. The winners of 16 varietal categories will also be announced, including Sparkling of the Year, Shiraz of the Year, and Riesling of the Year, alongside White Wine of the Year and Red Wine of the Year.

The 2025 Halliday Wine Companion Awards will also celebrate James Halliday AM, who recently announced his retirement.

 

2025 HALLIDAY WINE COMPANION SHORTLIST

WINERY OF THE YEAR:

Alkina Wine, Barossa Valley

Brokenwood, Hunter Valley

Giant Steps, Yarra Valley

House of Arras, Northern Tasmania

Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley

Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley

 

WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR:

Colin McBride, Adelina, Clare Valley

Jacinta Jenkins, Balnaves of Coonawarra, Coonawarra

Andre Bondar, Bondar Wines, McLaren Vale

Gareth Belton, Gentle Folk, Adelaide Hills

Melanie Chester, Giant Steps, Yarra Valley

Simon Osicka, Paul Osicka, Heathcote

Liz Silkman, Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley

Liam McElhinney, Tasmanian Vintners, Southern Tasmania

Virginia Willcock, Vasse Felix, Margaret River

 

VITICULTURIST OF THE YEAR:

Troy McInnes, Chalmers, Murray Darling

Steve Faulkner, Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley

Justin Jarrett, See Saw Wines, Orange

Rhys Thomas, Swinney, Frankland River

Nigel Blieschke, Torbreck, Barossa Valley

Bart Molony, Vasse Felix, Margaret River

Bernard & Wayne Smart, Smart Vineyards, Various

 

BEST VALUE WINERY:

Billy Button Wines, Alpine Valleys

Bleasdale Vineyards, Langhorne Creek

Bremerton Wines, Langhorne Creek

De Bortoli, Yarra Valley

Forest Hill Vineyard, Great Southern Mulline, Geelong

Stella Bella Wines, Margaret River

Trentham Estate, Murray Darling

 

BEST NEW WINERY:

Dilworth & Allain, Macedon Ranges

Granjoux, Beechworth

HATCH, Barossa Valley

Iggy, Barossa Valley

Jane Eyre, Yarra Valley

Sami-Odi, Barossa Valley

Utzinger, Tasmania

Vinya Vella, Barossa Valley

 

DARK HORSE WINERY:

Amour Wines, Orange

ChaLou, Orange

Samson Tall, McLaren Vale

See Saw Wines, Orange

Solum, Mornington Peninsula

The Pawn Wine Co., South Australia

 

