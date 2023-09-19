ADVERTISEMENT

Two Margaret River wineries shortlisted for the IWSC Producer of the Year

IWSC judge Alistair Cooper MW and shortlisted Margaret River producer Larry Cherubino. Photo: Lauren Trickett

Yesterday the IWSC announced that Margaret River’s Voyager Estate and Cherubino have been shortlisted for 2023 IWSC Wine Producer of the Year Trophy.

Voyager Estate is shortlisted for Red Wine Producer of the Year Trophy, and Cherubino is shortlisted for White Wine Producer of the Year Trophy.

This year, the IWSC has judged over 7,500 wines from over 40 countries to shortlist seven wineries for Red Wine Producer and six wineries for White Wine Producer of 2023.

Thrilled at the news, Margaret River Wine Association CEO Amanda Whiteland said, “It is fantastic to have two Margaret River producers recognised on such a coveted global shortlist.

“With so many worthy producers from so many diverse regions, having one Margaret River winery make it onto the Producer of the Year shortlist is fantastic, but having two wineries is mind-blowing!

“I am so pleased for the teams at Voyager Estate and Cherubino, and the spotlight this puts on the whole Margaret River Wine Region.”

IWSC CEO Christelle Guibert said, “Following our triumph trip to Western Australia this summer, I’m delighted to see two Margaret River producers make the shortlists of our coveted 2023 Producer Trophies. Our judges have a tough decision of choosing the final winners from these producers; they are the best of 2023. The winners will be announced at our awards celebration in London on 19 October.”

Cherubino received a total of four gold medals for their Chardonnay wines – Chardonnay 2022, Dijon Chardonnay 2022 and Gingin Chardonnay from Margaret River, as well as Pemberton Chardonnay 2022. They also received four silver medals for Pedestal Elevation Chardonnay 2022, Chardonnay 2021, Caves Road Chardonnay 2022 and Cabernet Sauvignon 2021.

“We are truly honoured and humbled to be shortlisted for this award in what is a highly competitive field among the world’s finest wineries,” said owner Larry Cherubino.

“Our home in Margaret River is incredibly special to us. The soils and climate contribute to producing Chardonnays of exceptional character which we are proud to share with the world.”

Voyager Estate received three gold medals for the MJW Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 and Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon 2023, as well as two silver medals for the Coastal Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 and The Modern Cabernet Sauvignon 2021.

Tim Shand, Voyager Estate winemaker also commented on the news. “Margaret River is increasingly recognised for making some of the world’s great cabernet wines,” said Shand. “To represent our region on this short list, awarded by the formidable judging line up of the IWSC, is a great privilege.”

