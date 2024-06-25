Introducing Margaret River’s Next Crop 

Next Crop Margaret River 2024 participants from top left to right: Andrew Bretherton, Cyndal Petty, Daniel Stocker, David Targett, Ellin Tritt, Gavin Crawcour, Ian MacDonald, James Revie, Kate Nickels, Megan Read, Natasha Lynch, Samantha Bradley, Thomas Bradshaw, Trent Kelly and Ulrika Larsson. Image courtesy Margaret River Wine Association and Wine Australia.

From 3 July, 15 dynamic and skilled members of the Margaret River grape and wine community will embark on the Next Crop program, which aims to empower emerging leaders within the region to enhance their leadership capacity for their businesses and our overall regional development.

The professional and personal development program, funded by Wine Australia and industry, will deliver a series of regionally tailored sessions for emerging leaders who want to understand their leadership capacity and gain exposure to concepts of leadership. The clear objective is to build confidence and provide a development opportunity that will keep the future generation engaged and committed to the region and their career in the grape and wine sector.

Margaret River Wine Association chief executive officer Amanda Whiteland said having this program in the region is really exciting.

“Our pitch to secure this leadership program funding was based on our relative isolation, limited wine industry-specific tertiary programs and the need to increase diversity, pass on skills, retain the next-generation and compete with the mining industry’s drawcard. We are really pleased to be able to offer this program.”

“The 15 participants selected for the Next Crop program come with diverse experiences and backgrounds from across the sector. It will be exciting to see what they gain from this program.”

The Wine Australia Next Crop Margaret River 2024 participants are:

Andrew Bretherton – Juniper Estate, Head Winemaker

Cyndal Petty – Parker Group, Wine Director

Daniel Stocker – Juniper Estate, Assistant Vineyard Manager

David Targett – Fermoy Estate, Sales & Assistant General Manager

Ellin Tritt – Fraser Gallop Estate, Winemaker

Gavin Crawcour – Voyager Estate, Brand Manager

Ian MacDonald – Vasse Felix, Vineyard Manager

James Revie – Vasse Felix, Senior Winemaker

Kate Nickels – Fogarty Wine Group, Technical Viticultural Officer

Megan Read – Walsh & Sons, Direct Sales & Cellar Door Manager

Natasha Lynch – Swings & Roundabouts Pty Ltd, General Manager

Samantha Bradley – Xanadu Wines, Cellar Door Manager

Thomas Bradshaw – Thomas William Wines/Vinline Mobile Bottling, Winemaker & Owner

Trent Kelly – Aravina Estate, Senior Winemaker

Ulrika Larsson – Clairault Streicker, Brand & Venue Manager

Ellin Tritt, winemaker at Fraser Gallop Estate was among those selected for this year’s cohort, and was enthusiastic about joining the program.

“As part of the Next Crop program, I hope to refine skills I have already developed; along with learning new ways to engage, lead and contribute to the Australian wine community in a meaningful way,” said Tritt.

Daniel Stocker, another member of the 2024 cohort and assistant vineyard manager at Juniper Estate was equally eager to be involved.

“The Margaret River region has been served incredibly well, over more than 50 years, by a succession of wonderful leaders,” said Stocker. “Programs like this provide an awesome opportunity to work with a group of engaged, passionate and talented wine professionals to build on their legacy and drive our region forward.”

Gavin Crawcour, brand manager at Voyager Estate, said he was excited to see the journey unfold over the next six months with what looks to be a highly considered and immersive program.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to challenge myself and grow, but also to connect with like minds in our industry,” he said.

Swings & Roundabouts general manager Natasha Lynch said securing a place in the Next Crop program would be “pivotal” for her career growth.

“This will not only enhance my strategic leadership capabilities within my business but also contribute positively to the advancement of the Margaret River wine industry as a whole.”

Since 2021, the Wine Australia Next Crop program has been offered to two regions per year. It allows selected regions to design and deliver their own bespoke leadership development program. It is a three-way partnership between Wine Australia, regional partners, and a provider organisation.

Wine Australia Next Crop Margaret River 2024 is funded by Wine Australia, supported by Margaret River Wine Association and will be delivered by Eloise Jarvis of Margaret River Wine Solutions and Tash Teakle of Innovation Cluster with guest speakers who will be invited to present specific topics.

