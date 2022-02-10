The Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference will go ahead in June 2022

The 18th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC) will be held in-person at the Adelaide Convention Centre from 26 to 29 June 2022.

The 18th AWITC will span over four days, featuring 11 core plenary sessions with 49 presentations and has a program that offers a wide range of diverse and relevant subject matter, covering existing industry priorities plus future issues that may surface.

Over 30 technical workshops covering a range of themes will be staged on Sunday, 26 June, and 8 business workshops will be presented on Tuesday, 28 June.

The AWITC incorporates the Australian Grape & Wine Outlook Conference, which presents the latest wine business, policy, and marketing content, focusing on the future prosperity of the sector, as well as WineTech, the Australian wine industry’s most extensive and relevant trade exhibition.

WineTech is an essential part of the event, delivered in partnership with WISA – Wine Industry Suppliers Australia Inc. and Expertise Events.

WineTech 2022 will feature a comprehensive range of viticultural and winemaking equipment, materials and associated services from around 140 exhibitors.

The event will be presented in a COVID-safe manner, with all attendees required by the venue to be fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Registrations will open on 1 March 2022 and early-bird pricing available until 30 April 2022.

More information about the conference can be found at www.awitc.com.au.

