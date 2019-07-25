Taylors Wines undergoes a total portfolio refresh

Family-owned Taylors Wines has undergone a total portfolio refresh, updating its Estate, Jaraman and St Andrews labels, giving each range a new look for the winery’s 50th anniversary.

Taking the refresh beyond the bottle and label, the family has explored the use of augmented reality (AR).

Through the new Taylors Wines mobile app, available on both the App Store and Google Play, wine lovers can discover the history behind the 50-year-old winery through an AR animation feature.

“This is an exciting new step into how devoted drinkers engage with Taylors Wines,” third-generation managing director and winemaker Mitchell Taylor said.

While the redesign enhances the premium cues across each range and provides greater consistency across the entire portfolio, it’s the mobile technology that stands out to Mitchell Taylor.

“While the redesign honours each of the ranges’ original designs, we’ve taken the update one step further into the future through the use of AR,” he said.

“The new application will give Taylors wine drinkers the opportunity to learn more about our family, our winery and the wine they are enjoying. And we have some exciting plans to further develop the app experience in the future.”

The mobile app, developed in collaboration with digital agency Talkin’ Things, allows wine drinkers to unlock the AR experience using the ‘scan feature with any bottle of Taylors Wines. Upon scanning and recognising the bottle, the application automatically initiates the animated AR feature of Taylors history.

In addition to the label scanning feature, purchasers of The Legacy 2014 (Taylors new super-premium Cabernet blend) will be able to access the ‘verify’ feature to ensure the wine is authentic and unopened. The feature uses a unique NFC chip installed on the screw cap to communicate with the smartphone.

“We’re very excited to be one of the few Australian wineries showcasing this new technology to enhance both the experience and security of our wines, and we look forward to expanding how wine drinkers can engage with Taylors Wines further through this powerful application,” Mitchell said.

The refreshed look across Taylors Estate, Jaraman and St Andrews ranges is rolling out now, with the Taylors Wines mobile app available from today on the Apple App Store and Google Play store.