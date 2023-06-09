ADVERTISEMENT

Taylors Wines puts funds toward marine conservation with new range

Image Taylors

Family winery Taylors is continuing its mission to save the seahorses which, like grapevines, are a vital indicator species – with the unveiling of its new look Promised Land range.

The colourful new design ushers in Taylors new ‘Promise to the Seas’ campaign for the collection, where every sale goes to support global marine conservation organisation Project Seahorse.

Founded in 1996, Project Seahorse is an organisation committed to the conservation and sustainable use of coastal marine ecosystems and the survival of seahorses. According to the organisation, by getting it right for seahorses, such as setting up marine protected areas, reining in bad fishing practices, and regulating wildlife trade, our oceans will be in a better state for thousands of other species.

Led by marine biologist Amanda Vincent and co-founder Heather Koldewey, Project Seahorse has made significant progress and measurable gains in marine conservation worldwide.

“Since the beginning, the seahorse has symbolised our three generations of family winemaking at Taylors Wines,” third-generation Winemaker and Managing Director Mitchell Taylor said.

“Today, it represents our dedication to running our winery sustainably and for many generations to come. That includes supporting efforts beyond our vineyards through partnerships with the likes of Project Seahorse.

“I’m proud to unveil this new look for our Promised Land collection and our bigger ‘Promise to the Seas’ campaign. We look forward to bringing more awareness and support to the incredible work of Project Seahorse.”

Taylors is a supporter of marine conservation through ongoing partnerships with Project Seahorse and the Sydney Institute of Marine Science. In 2020, Taylors launched its ‘SeaBnB’ fundraising initiative with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science to raise funds for the organisation’s seahorse rehabilitation efforts.

Since its launch, the SeaBnB program has raised over $30,000, with the funds being used to launch a chain of underwater ‘hotels’ in areas where the Endangered White’s seahorse’s natural seagrass habitats have been destroyed.

The Promised Land range is named after a special parcel of land on Taylors’ estate at the southern end of the Clare Valley wine region.

The site was promised to Bill Taylor Sr. in a handshake over the fence with a neighbour. These days the range explores the vast array of premium South Australian wine regions, including fruit sourced from Padthaway and the Limestone Coast.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!