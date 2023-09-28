ADVERTISEMENT

Next crop of Tassie wine leaders

Next Crop Tasmania 2023 program participants. Image courtesy Wine Tasmania.

The Tasmanian wine sector has welcomed 24 graduates of the Next Crop Tasmania 2023 leadership program.

The first of its kind offered to the Tasmanian wine sector, this program was delivered by Wine Tasmania in partnership with Tasmanian Leaders and with funding support from Wine Australia.

Participants represented wine businesses of all shapes and sizes, from Dunalley to Port Sorell and everywhere in between, with individuals from viticultural, winemaking, management, cellar door and marketing roles. The program focused on leadership and management skills to benefit individual participants and their businesses, as well as to build capacity in the local wine community.

Paul Smart, Wine Tasmania’s viticulture & winemaking officer said Tasmanian wine businesses had great access to resources and workshops on technical, business, marketing and tourism topics, but leadership training had been identified as a major opportunity and need for the sector.

“The format delivered by Tasmanian Leaders was very flexible and practical, with participants able to shape the content and topics discussed to make sure it was highly relevant,” he said.

Participant Ben Pearson from Swinging Gate Wines in the Tamar Valley said he had really enjoyed the program.

“Learning about different personality types was really valuable – being aware of how other people think, what you need to do and how to communicate to help them express themselves and get the best outcomes. It was also great to spend time working on the businesses rather than in the business, as it’s easy to get caught up in the now.”

Matt Dunbabin from Bangor Vineyard on the Tasman Peninsula also commented on the program.

“The course provided very relevant and practical information to immediately apply in our small wine business. As a business employing quite a lot of people, the course has particularly helped in understanding, supporting and managing our staff.”

“I’m always looking to develop and improve as an employee and manager,” said Sierra Blair from Ghost Rock Wines on Tasmania’s Cradle Coast,“and the course added aspects not covered in my technical winemaking training, particularly across behavioural science and psychology. I found the course very motivating and insightful, and it has encouraged me to look at ways I can contribute to impactful and positive change both within our business and the sector more broadly.”

