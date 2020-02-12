Tasmanian vineyards open their cellars

In a tradition that has stretched more than 20 years, wine producers in southern and eastern Tasmania will open their cellars for the 2020 Open Vineyards Weekend on 29 February and 1 March.

The 2020 Tasmanian wine grape harvest is just around the corner and this weekend provides the wine-loving public with the opportunity to visit, taste wines and chat to the wine producers before they get busy picking grapes over the coming weeks and months.

Many of the vineyards participating in the Open Vineyards Weekend are not ordinarily open to the public, so it’s a great chance to visit your old favourites and find a few new favourites.

This year, participating vineyards will be listed and promoted online, with Greer Carland from Quiet Mutiny wines setting up a web site and a Facebook page.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to get out and about and discover the first-class wines we produce, with quite a few of the producers only opening their doors once a year for this event,” she said.

“Many producers will offer back vintages and limited release wines that you just don’t normally get to try and buy, with others providing food and music or tours of their vineyards.”

All participating wine producers are listed on the website with a map showing their location.

More producers are being added daily and there are expected to be more than 30 wine producers to visit across the weekend.