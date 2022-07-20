ADVERTISEMENT

2022 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge naming rights sponsor and new chairperson confirmed

Image courtesy Great Australian Shiraz Challenge.

Saint Martin Oak continues as naming rights sponsor for the 2022 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge, making it the Oak supplier’s 6th consecutive year of support for the Challenge.

Tonnellerie Saint Martin is a 3rd generation, family owned cooperage specialising in high end, quality, Bordeaux and Burgundy barrels. Oak is sourced from all the major forests in France.

Winemaker and national show judge, Jen Pfeiffer, will Chair the 2022 event.

“We are delighted to have Jen as our new Chair of Judges for the 2022 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge” said Julian McLean, event Director.

“Jen has served as a judge for many years, her expertise and experience is highly respected in the industry.”

Fowles Wines will again be the host judging venue which commences on Tuesday October 4th to Thursday October 6th, on line entry’s open on Monday August 8th.

The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge has become among Australia’s most preeminent, prestigious and valuable wine competitions and in 2022, celebrates its 28th anniversary.

The Challenge is a unique opportunity for Australia’s premier red Winemakers to showcase their Shiraz, benchmark Winemaking and Regional points of differences and assist with reinforcing the reputation of this important variety as a National and International wine icon.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!